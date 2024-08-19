Raymond James & Associates Buys 50,124 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,825,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,124 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $168,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,498,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.