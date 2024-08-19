Raymond James & Associates Buys 9,051 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $52,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 153,897 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $210.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day moving average is $199.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.26 and a twelve month high of $224.06.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

