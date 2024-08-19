Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $139,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of IEI opened at $118.42 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
