Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,494 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $50,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after purchasing an additional 443,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,574,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
JPST stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- AST SpaceMobile Surges 50% Space Broadband Cellular Launch Nears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.