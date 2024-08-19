Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,634,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Truist Financial worth $141,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

