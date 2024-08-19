Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 368,748 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $165,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 47,648 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $8,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,793,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $91,793,795.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $107.35 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.