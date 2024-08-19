Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $167,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,845,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB opened at $226.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
