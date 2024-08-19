Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $167,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,845,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $226.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.