Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.33% of Atmos Energy worth $58,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $129.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average of $117.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $132.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

