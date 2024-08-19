Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Ferguson worth $63,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ferguson by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $207.35 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.86.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

