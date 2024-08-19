Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,743 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $46,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $33,960,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $79.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $112,606,394.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,954,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

