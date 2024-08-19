Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,287,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,282 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $48,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 237,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 132,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $18.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

