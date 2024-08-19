Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,050,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,498 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $163,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $82.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.