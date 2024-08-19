Raymond James & Associates Has $166.23 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 358,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Watsco were worth $166,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Watsco by 50.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,287,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 878.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $473.05 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

