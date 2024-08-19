Raymond James & Associates Has $183.16 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,550,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $183,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $34.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.