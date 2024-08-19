Raymond James & Associates Has $188.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 967,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Tower were worth $188,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,352,000 after buying an additional 1,576,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,014,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $220.43 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average of $195.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

