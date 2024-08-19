Raymond James & Associates Has $216.29 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 578,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $216,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,064.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after buying an additional 169,843 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.35.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

DE opened at $377.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $425.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.36.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

