Raymond James & Associates Has $46.21 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.42% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $46,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,525,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 998,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

