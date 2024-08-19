Raymond James & Associates Has $46.57 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 859,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Copart were worth $46,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Copart by 116.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,440 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,382,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $51.31 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
