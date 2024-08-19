Raymond James & Associates Has $47.62 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $47,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,018,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $71,200,378. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $914.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $925.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $828.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $744.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

