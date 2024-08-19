Raymond James & Associates Has $49.75 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400,653 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $49,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

