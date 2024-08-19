Raymond James & Associates Has $50.04 Million Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,945,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,946 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $50,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,140.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 793,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,398,000 after acquiring an additional 612,632 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,682,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,614.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 469,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,342,000.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

