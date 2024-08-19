Raymond James & Associates Has $50.37 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $50,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 150.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE VMC opened at $244.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.92. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.