Raymond James & Associates Has $60.07 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CSX were worth $60,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,922,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Down 0.6 %

CSX stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

