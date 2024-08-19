Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $196,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $550.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $541.74 and a 200 day moving average of $536.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

