Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Entergy were worth $67,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

Entergy stock opened at $117.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

