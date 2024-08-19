Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $52,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $303.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

