Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of MetLife worth $53,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131,538 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2,313.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 100,532 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MET. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.85.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $73.05 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

