Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hershey were worth $50,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,448,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,715,000 after buying an additional 112,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $974,603. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $194.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $219.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

