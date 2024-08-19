Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $47,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11,541.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 117,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,875 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,237. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.40 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.