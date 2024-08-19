Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,859 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $66,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $63.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

