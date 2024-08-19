Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 586,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $199,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $337.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.82 and its 200 day moving average is $340.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

