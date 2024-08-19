Raymond James & Associates Purchases 17,737 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $52,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 28,538.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 90,752 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $265.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,797,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.