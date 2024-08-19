Raymond James & Associates Purchases 21,377 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,101,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $194,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $197.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $197.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average of $170.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,707,535 shares of company stock worth $472,358,647 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.