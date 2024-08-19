Raymond James & Associates Purchases 233,783 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $49,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $430,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,802,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.