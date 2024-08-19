Raymond James & Associates Purchases 23,558 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of AON worth $59,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $332.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.08 and a 200-day moving average of $305.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

