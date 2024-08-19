Raymond James & Associates Purchases 33,930 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $168,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $101.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 67.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,146,293.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.