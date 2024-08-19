Raymond James & Associates Purchases 40,562 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,562 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $58,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $149.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

