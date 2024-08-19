Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $57,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 5.4% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $115.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $235.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

