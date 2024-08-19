Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.44% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $162,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

