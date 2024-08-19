Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $51,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of GPC opened at $138.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

