Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.41% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $205,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,517,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after acquiring an additional 802,983 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,926,000 after acquiring an additional 570,901 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 553,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $92.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

