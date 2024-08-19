Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $48,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $279.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $280.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

