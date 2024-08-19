Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $169,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

NYSE:IQV opened at $239.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

