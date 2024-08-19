Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,693 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Vistra worth $45,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $1,675,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 633.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $79.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

