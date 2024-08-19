Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,617 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $68,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 243,579 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 58,877 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $129.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

