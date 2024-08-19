Raymond James & Associates Sells 185,431 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185,431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $52,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $179.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $185.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

