Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,566 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,566 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $63,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $506,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $341,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,580,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.30%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

