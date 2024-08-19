Raymond James & Associates Sells 273,484 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $128,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

