Raymond James & Associates Sells 372,541 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,286,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 372,541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $135,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.