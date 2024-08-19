Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,325 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $65,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 182,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $431.39 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.98 and a 200-day moving average of $421.29.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.